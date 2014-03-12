|Rwanda
|Rwanda succeeds including citizens in formal financial sector
afrol News - It is called "financial inclusion", and it is a key government policy in Rwanda. The goal is that, by 2020, 90 percent of the population is to have and actively use bank accounts. And in only four years, financial inclusion has doubled in Rwanda.
|Famine warning: "South Sudan is imploding"
afrol News - The UN's humanitarian agencies now warn about a devastating famine in Sudan and especially in South Sudan, where the situation is said to be "imploding". Relief officials are appealing to donors to urgently fund life-saving activities in the two countries.
|Guinea
|Panic in West Africa after Ebola outbreak in Guinea
afrol News - Fear is spreading all over West Africa after the health ministry in Guinea confirmed the first Ebola outbreak in this part of Africa. According to official numbers, at least 86 are infected and 59 are dead as a result of this very contagious disease.
|Ethiopia
|Ethiopia tightens its already strict anti-gay laws
afrol News - It is already a crime being homosexual in Ethiopia, but parliament is now making sure the anti-gay laws will be applied in practical life. No pardoning of gays will be allowed in future, but activist fear this only is a signal of further repression being prepared.
|Ethiopia
|Ethiopia plans Africa's biggest dam
afrol News / Africa Renewal - Ethiopia's ambitious plan to build a US$ 4.2 billion dam in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, 40 km from its border with Sudan, is expected to provide 6,000 megawatts of electricity, enough for its population plus some excess it can sell to neighbouring countries.
|Malawi
|"Cutting aid to Malawi over corruption will endanger lives"
afrol News - As Malawi faces its worst-ever corruption scandals, donors are now freezing their aid. But Charles Mkula, head of Malawi's journalists, told afrol News that this will only victimise the extremely poor country and create political chaos.
|Nigeria
|Wave of executions in Nigeria after 7-year break
afrol News - Four hangings have already been executed and a fifth is in preparation in Nigeria. The country had imposed a moratorium on state executions in 2006, but governors are now rushed to sign death warrants as President Goodluck Jonathan lifted the ban.
|Madagascar
|"Uncontrolled locust plague" hitting Madagascar
afrol News - In Madagascar, "a largely uncontrolled locust plague" is in development, which by September is expected to infest two-thirds of the large island. If not checked, the locusts will finish off the entire crops of more than half of the population.
|Kenya | World
|New schedule set for Kenyatta war crimes trial
afrol News - Despite massive pressure to stop the prosecution of Kenya's recently elected President, Uhuru Kenyatta, the International Criminal Court (ICC) today set a new date for the trial against the state leader. Mr Kenyatta is accused of crimes against humanity.
|Mali
|Breakthrough in Mali peace process
afrol News - A preliminary peace accord between the conflict parties in Mali was yesterday signed in Ouagadougou. The accord allows for a ceasefire and the peaceful holding of elections in all of Mali in July, also in areas controlled by Tuareg rebels.
