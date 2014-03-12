Shaping the outlook of journalism in Malawi



afrol News - Age is unhurriedly catching up with him as clearly as is signalled by the whitened parts of the hair on his head and on his beard. As the sun passionately kisses away Blantyre City, the nifty man indistinguishably moves with a laptop bag to the corner of the bar where he perches himself on a stool as a maître d'hôtel uninvitedly flashes a glass of white wine on the spur of the moment in front of the seemingly unnoticeable guest. - Age is unhurriedly catching up with him as clearly as is signalled by the whitened parts of the hair on his head and on his beard. As the sun passionately kisses away Blantyre City, the nifty man indistinguishably moves with a laptop bag to the corner of the bar where he perches himself on a stool as a maître d'hôtel uninvitedly flashes a glass of white wine on the spur of the moment in front of the seemingly unnoticeable guest. Read more